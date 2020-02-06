WEST POINT -- Mr. Hugh Allen Shaffer, 78, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at his residence in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery near Eupora.

