STURGIS -- Mrs. Deborah Marie Shaffer, 64, passed away Monday, March 09, 2020, at sea in route to Montego Bay. Services will be on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the graveside. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Methodist Cemetery in Eupora.

