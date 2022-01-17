David Anthony Shands passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was 77 years old. David was born January 24, 1945 in Houma, Louisiana, the son of David Wilson Shands and Elizabeth Pillar Shands. David grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. He then proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he began his career with the Mississippi Forestry Commission. He retired after 25 years of service. David was an avid crappie fisherman and was at home outdoors. He was also active in his community as a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church and the Civitan Club which he served as governor for the Mississippi Northern District. He dearly loved his family and cherished the time they spent together. David leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Shands; his daughter, Christy Blaylock and her husband, Martin; and two granddaughters, Cassidy and Camille Blaylock, all of the Endville Community. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, William Shands. The family will celebrate David's life with a private service on Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. David Ross officiating. Burial will be in Locust Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.