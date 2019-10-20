Lilla Dorothy (Dot) Shannon, 76, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. She was born March 1, 1943 in New Albany to H.T. Munn and Warrene Austin Munn. She earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Mississippi State College for Women. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in New Albany where she had served on the Administrative Council. She was a member of the Buzzy Clayton Sunday School Class. She was a retired Speech Language Pathologist with Union County Schools. She was a past member of the New Albany Mothers Club and a charter member of the New Albany Garden Club. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 51 years, William Thomas (Tommy) Shannon Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 22 at First United Methodist Church with Dr. Tim Prather and Rev. Jill Shannon Shaw officiating. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one daughter, Lauren Shannon Nelson (Benji) of Madison; one son, James Shannon (Melanie) of Pontotoc; one sister, Jane Munn of Memphis, TN; one brother, Bobby Munn of Thomasville, GA; four grandchildren Benjamin Nelson IV, Tucker Shannon, Mary Grace Nelson, and Lilly Shannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a grandson Thomas Shannon. Pallbearers will be Dr. Sam Creekmore, Sam Creekmore IV, Tom Cooper, Johnny Webb, Eddie Bramlitt, Billy Wiseman, Tally Riddell, Gary Russell, and Gary Bailey. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Visitation will be today, Monday, October 21 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
