Jessica Shannon, 34, passed away Sunday, February 07, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday February 13, 2021 at 3pm at Porters Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on 3:30 - 5:00 at Rising Star Baptist Church Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Porters Memorial Garden.

