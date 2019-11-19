RIPLEY, MS -- Martha Elizabeth Bennett Shappley, 98, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Resthaven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Monday November 25, 2019 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday November 25, 2019 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery.

