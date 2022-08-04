Graveside Service for Ruth Meeks Shappley 95, is set for 2:00 pm Sunday August 7, 2002 at Tupelo Memorial Park. Ruth died August 2, 2022 at MS Care Center. She was born February 2, 1927 in Nettleton; MS. to the late Howard and Eugenia Meeks. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1945; she was a former bookkeeper and a member of Gloster St. Church of Christ, before moving to Corinth about 22 year ago. She was a member of Foote St. Church of Christ and she he enjoyed painting and cooking. Her husband preceded her in death, Robert Wade Shappely Sr.; parents; sisters, Eleanor Taylor and Nell Davis. She is survived by her children, Kathy Shappley Bruner (Tim), Melinda Hicks (Chuck), Robert Wade Shappely Jr. (Shelaine); grandchildren; Sharla Caldwell (Ryan), Olivia Kemp (Ty), Karis Fruge (Parrish), Chad Hicks (Jill), Molly Campbell (Blake), Amilia Shappley, Avery Cross (John); great grandchildren, McKenna, Laney, Ashlyn Caldwell, Braden, Calleigh, Connley Kemp, Eli Fruge, Shiloh, Fiona, Cyrus, Italy Campbell, Tozer Hicks. Contributions in Ruth's memory may be made to Freed Hardeman University, Henderson, TN. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Shappley family.
