BOONEVILLE -- Betty Jo Sharp, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Landmark Nursing and Rehibilitation in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00pm at Booneville Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Saturday, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Limestone Memorial Gardens in Athens, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.