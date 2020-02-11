Billy Gene Sharp, 80, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home. He was born May 17, 1939, to Bro. W.E. and Liddie Sharp. He graduated from Booneville High School. As a teenager, he worked for Walden's Supermarket, he worked for Turner Dairy delivering milk for 36 years, and became known as "the milk man", after retiring he worked for Piggly Wiggly. He was a member of Paul's Chapel Church. He enjoyed horses, gardening, being around and talking with people, and never got tired of his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Paul's Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Ara Sharp; two daughters, Auna Morgan and Ragan (Chris) Davis; one brother, Benny (Yvonne) Sharp; one sister, Betty (Carroll) Parks; four grandchildren, Dyllan Morgan, Cameron Davis, Price Davis and Sage Davis; and two great-granddaughters, Oakley Morgan and River Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Joe Morgan and one nephew, Shane Parks. Pallbearers are Cameron Davis, Rick Downs, Levi Downs, Kimble Crawford, Tony Christian and Zak Yarbrough. Honorary pallbearers are Leland Barnett, Gene Wilkins, Jimmy Moore, Jack Downs and Larry Dunahoo. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
