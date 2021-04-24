Our beloved wife, mother, sister and Nana, Judy Henry Sharp, 71, resident of Blue Mountain, departed this life at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Sharp will be at 1 PM Sunday, April 25 at the First Apostolic Church near Ripley with Bro. Jeff Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Blue Mountain Pentecostal Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Sharp was born June 14, 1949 in Joiner, AR, the daughter of the late William Elvis and Sally Maud Cartwright Henry. She received her education at West High School in Aurora, IL and was a homemaker throughout her life. At the age of 3, Mrs. Sharp moved with her family to Aurora , IL, moved to Memphis in 1976 and eventually found her way to Blue Mountain in 1986. She enjoyed attending Blue Mountain Pentecostal Church, cooking for family gatherings, baking cookies and having tea parties with her grandchildren. A creative and talented person with her hands, Mrs. Sharp was fond of all crafts and redecorating her home...often. An avid Elvis fan, she will be remembered for her love of Christmas, her annual family Halloween tradition, reading and visiting the library. Jesus, babies and Elvis were important to Mrs. Sharp, but her priority was her loving family and she knew that...."Family is where life begins and love never ends". Visitation will continue today until 1 PM at First Apostolic Church. Memories will continue to be shared by her husband of 45 years, Coy E. Sharp, two daughters, Tonya Rodgers (Kim) of Falkner, Tammy Bennett (Jeremy Ables) of Iuka, one son, Jamie Sharp of Blue Mountain, three sisters, Diane Lynch (Jeff) of Sugar Grove, IL, Barbara "Binky" Braatz (Tom) and Renee Henry, both of Blue Mountain, a brother, Ronnie Henry of Blue Mountain, a son in law, Larry Jones of the Keownville Community, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sonya Lewis-Jones, one sister, Kathy Hope, a brother, Johnny Henry and two grandchildren. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.
