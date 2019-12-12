HICKORY FLAT, MS -- Tony Sharp, 32, passed away Tuesday, December 03, 2019, at his home in Hickory Flat. Services will be on Saturday December 14, 2019 1:00 at Potts Camp High School Gym. Visitation will be on Friday December 13, 2019 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. OLive Church Cemetery Potts Camp. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

