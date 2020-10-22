Dennis Michael Sharpe, 73, resident of Hickory Flat, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Services remembering the life of Mr. Sharpe will be at 2 PM Saturday, October 24 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the intersection of Hwy 30 and W. Bankhead. Bro. Michael Baker will officiate. A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Monday, October 26 in the Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery near Millington, TN. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Sharpe was born September 8, 1947 in Pontotoc, MS, the son of the late James Sharpe and the late Peggy Galigher Darnell. He was employed as a truck and heavy equipment operator before his retirement. A Christian, Mr. Sharpe had a love for all outdoor activities that included riding the backroads of North Mississippi in his truck or on his 4-wheeler. He enjoyed camping, horses, storytelling and had a special love for his pets. Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Saturday, October 24 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include four daughters Regina K. Hill of Hickory Flat, Tracie Sharpe and Julie Robinson (Derrick), both of Memphis and Regenia Sharpe Campbell of Munsford, TN, two sisters, Zana Majors (David) of Bartlett, Sherry Howard (Reginald) of Mulberry, FL, one brother Royce Darnell (Paula) of Memphis, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Sharpe family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
