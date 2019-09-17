Ms. Peggy Jane Culver Shaver, 75, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following an extended illness. She was born March 15, 1944 to Carlos L. Culver and Lucille D. Young Culver. Peggy worked many years as a supervisor employed by Daybrite Lighting before retiring. She was full of life, enjoyed sewing and going to resorts. She was a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Plantersville. Peggy is survived by her siblings, Timothy Culver of Nettleton and Nancy Culver Lyle of Olive Branch; 2 uncles, Billy Young (Joan) and Jimmy Young (Sandra); aunt, Polly Fowler; 3 nieces, Shiloh Koon (Clay), Randi Carter, and Laurie Michelle "Tootsie" Holiday and nephew, Chris Culver (Tabitha). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gerald Leon Culver. Services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
