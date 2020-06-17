ST LOUIS, MO -- Florence L Campbell Shaw Barr, 83, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at her home in St Louis. Services will be on Saturday June 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Greater Sanders Chapel M.B. Church Water Valley. Visitation will be on Friday June 19, 2020 3:00- 6:00 at Serenity Daniel Funeral Home Water Valley. Burial will follow at Pine Grove East M.B. Church Serenity Daniels Funeral Home is in charge of services.

