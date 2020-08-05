HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Patricia Shaw, 75, passed away Tuesday, August 04, 2020, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Red Banks Baptist Church with a visitation at the church Friday 11:00 am until service. The Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge.

