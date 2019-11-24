On Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Roy Hastings Shaw, was born to Alexia Smith and Hamp Shaw. He was too perfect for this world, so a choir of angels wrapped him in their loving embrace and his beautiful soul was carried to God's kingdom. Even the smallest of feet have the power to leave everlasting footprints upon this world, and little Hastings changed many lives in the 33 weeks he was nestled inside his mommy. He leaves behind a large family who love him dearly. He is survived by his parents, Hamp and Alexia, along with grandparents: JoAnna and Scotty Allred (Tupelo), Lisa and Keith Davis (Belden), Stevie and Courtney Shaw (Pontotoc), and Marty and Melody Smith (Mooreville); Uncles and Aunts: Ethan Allred, Hillary Shaw, Hallie Davis, Race Davis, Zach Shaw, Abby Smith and Jase Smith; Great Grandparents: Don Hastings, Patty Funderburk, James Allred, Roy and Beverly Wooley, Jean Davis, Sandra Shaw and Lamar Smith. He is also survived by a host of Great Aunts and Uncles and cousins who will miss him tremendously. He was preceded in death by Great Grandparents Nancy Hastings, Betty Barnett, Ron Shaw and Bo Davis. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26 from noon until just prior to the service, which will begin at 2pm at The Orchard in Tupelo with Dr. Bryan Collier and Rev. Russ Polsgrove officiating. Burial will be private. Honorary pallbearers are Luke Homan, James Riley Hunter, John Murray Estes, Mason Tudor, Chris Vasquez and James Gates. Holland Funeral Directors is charged with arrangements and is honored to serve their friends. In lieu of flowers, Hamp and Alexia encourage the adoption of an angel from a local Angel Tree in order to provide for a child in need during the holidays. "A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart" Zeus, Disney's Hercules
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Do you enjoy ballet performances?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.