WATERFORD, MS -- Tim Shaw, 63, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 10am until service time.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.