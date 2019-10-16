ASHLAND, MS -- Virginia Shaw, 76, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-9 PM.

