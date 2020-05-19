John "Deer" Sheely, 73, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory after a courageous battle against cancer. He was born on January 14, 1947, to the late John William and Patsy Dilworth Sheely. John attended Aberdeen High School where he played baseball until his senior year when he started driving a school bus. He used money from his route to buy an engagement ring for the love of his life, Martha (Head) Sheely. Married August 13, 1965, John and Martha would have been married 55 years this August. There is nobody John loved and adored more than "Mot." John worked at Tenneco Automotive for 35 years and an additional 12 years at Holley Performance Products until his retirement. He was a hard worker with a great sense of humor and made lifelong friends at Tenneco and Holley. John and Martha welcomed a daughter, Brandy, in 1977. He was a proud, loving father. John's work ethic, patience, and laid back personality are reflected in Brandy. John loved country music, especially the Statler Brothers and Garth Brooks, and going to concerts. He was an Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan, as well as a long time Dodgers fan (Brooklyn and Los Angeles). He and Martha loved to travel, and he especially enjoyed trips where Brandy would join. John was a member of Paine Memorial United Methodist Church in Athens. Services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. Burial will be in the Durrett Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Martha, his daughter, Brandy (New Orleans), and his sister, Patsilu Sheely Reeves. However, he will be deeply missed by his entire extended family and countless friends. John Deer never met a stranger, and he was never too busy to share a smile, a joke, or a kind word. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Pallbearers will be Bo Hill, Clinton Sykes, Charles Lee Smith, Steve Taylor, Bobby Harper, and Scott Wright for his father, Poochie. Honorary pallbearers are Nick Valsamakis, Ray Warren, Ricky Gault, Jimmy Dahlem, George King, and Gary Johnson. Visitation will be on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Paine Memorial United Methodist Church. Condolences may be shared online with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
