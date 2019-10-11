Robert Edward Sheely, 73, resident of Myrtle and decorated Vietnam Veteran, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. Graveside Services, with Military Recognition, will be at 12 Noon Friday, October 11 at The Corinth National Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care (662)539-7000. Mr. Sheely was born January 5, 1946 in Lagrange, OR, the son of the late Roy Sheely, Sr. and the former Rosa Mae Brown. He was a proud U.S. Naval Veteran serving in three different deployments in Vietnam. A Christian, Mr. Sheely had been an resident of Union County since 1994 and was employed in the electrical department of Federal Express before his retirement in 1988. He will be remembered for his patriotism and for his live long passion for the water, ships and lighthouses. The family request that memorials be made to any United States Veterans Association. The staff of New Albany Funeal & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.