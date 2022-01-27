On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Mary 'Ann' Sheffield, formerly of Mooreville, went to be with the Lord at her home in Marietta, Georgia. She was born August 24, 1942. A graduate of Mooreville High School in 1961, she furthered her education at Ole Miss, taking classes in banking and finance. Her successful career included branch manager of the Bank of Mississippi in Grenada, administrative assistant at Payne Webber in Atlanta, and real estate agent, also in Atlanta Ann enjoyed being outside. She was an active walker, also enjoyed boating, camping, picnics, and gardening. As a member of Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta, Ann attended bible studies, group ministry, and community volunteer work. She is survived by her son, Parrish Sheffield, Marietta, Ga. (Juana); her daughter, Penny Sheffield Scaife (Mark) of Dallas, Ga.; grandchildren, Lauren Sheffield (Chris) of Marietta, Hayden Sheffield of Marietta, Garrett Barbaree of Atlanta, Alex Barbaree (Amanda) of Villa Rica, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Caiden, Leland, Lauryn, Hailee Grace and Alaina Blakely; one sister, Jane Cockrell of Mooreville; one brother, James Barnes, Mooreville; and with many nephews, nieces, and many other extended family members. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Russell Fletcher officiating. Ann will be laid to rest beside her beloved mother, Annie Fay Barnes, in Gilvo Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
