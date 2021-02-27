Annie Jean Sheffield, 83, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born February 28, 1937 in Fulton to Hershel and Mildred Raper Senter. Annie Jean was a business owner for many years, her last factory being Lee Sportswear. She was an avid garden and seamstress. She also enjoyed playing bridge, cooking and spending time with her adoring family. Annie Jean leaves behind her son, Jackie Robinson (Janice) of Mantachie; five stepchildren, William Sheffield Jr. (Shelia) of Saltillo, Rebecca "Becky" Palmer of Tega Cay, South Carolina, Tracey Morton of Tupelo, Richard Sheffield (Allison) of Culman, Alabama, and Mark Allen Sheffield of Mantachie; a sister, Jo Senter Bates; a brother, Max Senter (Rebecca); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William A. Sheffield; and a sister, Betty Senter. Her family will celebrate her life with a private graveside service at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.