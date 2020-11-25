Barbara Sheffield, 73, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Tupelo, she was born June 11, 1947, to Leon and Maggie Elizabeth Little Blackwell. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School and received her Bachelor's degree from Blue Mountain College. In May of 1974, she began working as an administrative assistant at BancorpSouth and retired June 1, 2013, after 39 years. Barbara was an avid reader and Mississippi State fan. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lifelong faithful member of First Baptist Church, where she volunteered in the library. Survivors include her three children, Andy Sheffield and his wife, Katie, of Mooreville, Jennifer Edwards and her husband, Jeff, of Florence, Alabama, and Steve Sheffield, of Fulton; seven grandchildren, Wyatt Sheffield, Ana Sheffield, Payton Edwards, Hannah Edwards, Madeline Edwards, Rachel Sheffield and Victoria Sheffield; two brothers, Ron Blackwell and his wife, Frances, and David Blackwell and his wife, Linda, all of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years who died March 2003, Jimmy Sheffield; and her parents. Visitation will be noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A private family graveside service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Tupelo Memorial Park with Rev. Matt Powell officiating. Pallbearers will be Wyatt Sheffield, Joey Blackwell, DW Blackwell, Jeff Edwards, Wilson Weaver and Kolten Ferguson. Memorials may be made to the Harvest Offering at First Baptist Church, 300 North Church Street Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
