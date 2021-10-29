Bobby Eugene Sheffield, age 76 of Jackson, passed away on October 27, 2021 in Jackson Bobby was born on September 26, 1945 in Fulton, MS to the late Joseph and Mary Kate Sheffield. He was one of five Sheffield children: Mary Jo Gosa, Patsy Brown, Sonny Sheffield, and Jerry Sheffield. He graduated from Mississippi State University and later moved to Tupelo, MS to begin a career with Rockwell, Inc. Later, he moved his young family to Memphis with Rockwell and then to Jackson, TN when Porter Cable was established. After of 30 years of service, he would retire from Porter Cable. Bobby was an outdoorsman who fished and hunted his entire life, as this love was passed down from his father. He attended and loved Forest Heights United Methodist Church for over 30 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Sonny Sheffield. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Peggy Chism Sheffield of Jackson; his three children; Amanda Parker, Margaret DeLoach, and Bobby (Chip) Eugene Sheffield Jr., Son-in-Law, Russell Deloach. Bobby's proudest name was Papa to his four grandchildren; Megan DeLoach, Anna Kate DeLoach, Joseph West Parker, and Paisley Sheffield. Ten months before his death, he was blessed with a great granddaughter, Adalee Landry (Shelly, so Bobby called her) Phillips. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews Funeral services were held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from Forest Heights United Methodist Church in Jackson, TN. Burial followed in Ridgecrest Cemetery. George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
