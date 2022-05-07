Bobby Wilson Sheffield, 83, entered into the arms of Jesus Friday, May 6th, at his home after a great battle with a chronic lung disease. In the days leading up to his death, he was surrounded by his family including the love of his life, Gladys, whom he met one Christmas and married the next. Born March 6th, 1939, to Lexie and Marie Sheffield, he spent his whole life in Itawamba County. He was a graduate from Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College. He then joined the National Guard and served for six years. He worked at Penn Tire for 15 years and retired from Delta International after 21 years. In his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted Ole Miss fan and spent many Saturday nights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium cheering on the Rebels, Hotty Toddy! He was a faithful member of Big Oak Baptist. He enjoyed his time with his dog Spot, whom he loved dearly. Services will be at 11:00 am on Monday May 9, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with opening prayer and Eulogy brought by Bro. Ben Hudspeth, and Bro. Jackie Gray will bring the message. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday May 9 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gladys Watts Sheffield, his daughters; Melissa (Doug) Snipes of Fulton, Lisa Gassaway (Todd Webb) of Winfield, and Kathy (Andy) Bean of Fulton; his brothers Billy (Sally) Sheffield of Merritt Island, FL, and Frank (Debbie) Sheffield of Mantachie; his sisters Ann Thompson of Mantachie, Johnnie (Leroy) Davis of Saltillo, and Sue Anthony of Ecru; grandchildren Ashley (Jesse) Dallas, Corey (Lindsey) Bean, Kyle Bean, Lindsey (Ben) Hudspeth, Jessica Gassaway (Damion Langford), Sloan (Braxton) West, Will Snipes, and TC Gassaway; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lexie Sheffield Jr., his sister Wilma Bass; and his brothers-in-law Richard Bass, Raymond Thompson, and Harry Anthony. Pallbearers will be his grandsons and grandsons-in-law: Corey Bean, Kyle Bean, Will Snipes, TC Gassaway, Jesse Dallas, Ben Hudspeth, Damion Langford, and Braxton West. Honorary pallbearers are his great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Sanctuary Hospice House. A special thank you to the loving nurses and staff from Sanctuary Hospice House during the final months and days of his illness. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
