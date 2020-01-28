Clara J. Sheffield, 77, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a brief illness. She was born one of eight children to Murrey and Fannie Cochran in Pontotoc County September 7, 1942 and was a graduate of Sherman High School. In February of 1963, she married Jack Sheffield and moved to Mooreville, where she has called home all of her adult life. For a number of years, she worked as a sewing machine operator for several area manufacturing companies. Clara loved spending time with and caring for her family and enjoyed doting upon those who came to visit her. She was a long-time faithful member of Boguefala Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of almost 57 years, Jack Sheffield of Mooreville; daughter, Sherry Ann Sheffield of Mooreville; sister; Betty Duke of Sherman; and two brothers, Joe Cochran and his wife, Barbara of Endville and Calvin Cochran and his wife of Lake Mohawk. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sara Leeman and Daisy Harvey; and two brothers, Lindsey and Silas Cochran. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo and from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Boguefala Baptist Church. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Boguefala Baptist Church with Rev. David Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Boguefala Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Davis McGreger, Stacy Walley, John Paul Blaylock, Sonny Lyons, Rick Spencer, James Comer and Kent Randle. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
