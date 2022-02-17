David Ray Sheffield, 72, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. He was born April 6, 1949, in Itawamba County, to Marshall and Jessie Reynolds Sheffield. He had worked at Krueger Metal, Graham Furniture, River Oaks, Hickory Hill, and Penn Tire, before retiring from MDOT. He also was in the construction business. He enjoyed pony pulling, horses and wagons, rabbit hunting, and dirt track racing. He especially enjoyed being around his family, especially his grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Linda Lee Sheffield; one son, David Ray Sheffield II (Angela); one daughter, Allison Denise Adams (Jason), all of Mantachie; two brothers, Bobby Gene Sheffield of Mantachie and Billy Ralph Sheffield (Virginia) of Fairview; three sisters, Ruby Faye Massey of Mantachie, Janice Yvonne Webb (Lowell) of Tremont, and Wilma Frances Bearden (Gary) of Mantachie; five grandchildren, Justin Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield, Hope Stephens, Meagan Pierce, and Brittany McDonald; five great grandchildren, Ayvin Sheffield, Lowen Sheffield, Neomi Stephens, Braidlee Pierce, and Rowdie McDonald. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Danny Howard Sheffield, Gerald Sheffield, and Jerry Lee Sheffield; two sisters, Sarah Farrar and Sue Holder; and his parents. Visitation will continue Friday (today) from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
