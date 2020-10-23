FULTON -- Esther Tucker Sheffield, 93, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 24, at 3 p.m. at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the East Fulton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com..

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.