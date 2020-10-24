Esther Tucker Sheffield, 93, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born June 27, 1927, the seventh of eight children born to Monroe and Belle Dulaney Tucker. She graduated from Itawamba Junior College in 1951 and married Ruble F. Sheffield in 1955. She was a secretary for 43 years with 35 years of that time as secretary for the Itawamba County Extension Service, which was located upstairs in the west wing of the Itawamba County Courthouse. She also worked part time for two years in the welfare department in the Itawamba County Courthouse while attending junior college. She stayed in her career so many years, not for the salary but for the love of her work. She worked for the county agent, the home agent, and the 4-H club agent. She loved helping all of the wonderful people of her beloved Itawamba County. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior in 1950 at White Church Baptist Church, which was later changed to East Fulton Baptist Church, where she remained a devoted member until her death. She served as the junior high BTS teacher for several years and the Ladies' Sunday school substitute teacher for one year. She earnestly prayed for everyone to be saved, live for the Lord, and meet her in Heaven Services were at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial was in the East Fulton Cemetery. Survivors include her granddaughter, Samantha Hall Thompson (Dusty) of Fulton; three great-granddaughters, Kaylin Brooke Thompson, Karly Elizabeth Thompson, and Kady Noel Thompson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Hall; her son-in-law, Sammy Hall; five brothers, Elvis, Burgess, R.C., Albon, and Cleston Tucker; and two sisters, Jettie Dulaney and Martha Mills. Pallbearers were Andy Wallace, Garry Wallace, Dusty Thompson, and Rick Beasley. Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Esther's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
