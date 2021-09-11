Faye Sheffield

Ruby Faye Sheffield, 70, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1951, to Ottis Hank and Velar Mae Tyra Justice. She worked at Super Sagless before declining health caused her to retire. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and especially loved spending time with her grandkids and socializing with all her neighborhood friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Kell Sheffield (Wendy) of Guntown; one daughter, Sonya Donald (Bill) of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Courtney Campbell (Justin) of Tupelo and Causey Sheffield of Guntown; one great-grandson, Eli Campbell; one brother, Tommy Justice of Mooreville; two sisters, Maye Richardson of Mooreville and Helen Wurslin (Fred) of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Wayne Sheffield; one brother, Roy Justice; one sister, Peggy Justice; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Justin Campbell, Brock Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, Sean Richardson, and Jimmy Tabler. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

