Ruby Faye Sheffield, 70, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 2, 1951, to Ottis Hank and Velar Mae Tyra Justice. She worked at Super Sagless before declining health caused her to retire. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mantachie. She enjoyed gardening and cooking, and especially loved spending time with her grandkids and socializing with all her neighborhood friends. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Kell Sheffield (Wendy) of Guntown; one daughter, Sonya Donald (Bill) of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Courtney Campbell (Justin) of Tupelo and Causey Sheffield of Guntown; one great-grandson, Eli Campbell; one brother, Tommy Justice of Mooreville; two sisters, Maye Richardson of Mooreville and Helen Wurslin (Fred) of Pontotoc; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Wayne Sheffield; one brother, Roy Justice; one sister, Peggy Justice; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Justin Campbell, Brock Bishop, Cooper Bishop, Landon Bishop, Sean Richardson, and Jimmy Tabler. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.