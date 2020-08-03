Gene Alton Sheffield, 80, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home. He was born December 15, 1939, to John Monroe and Mary Ruth Donald Sheffield. He was owner and operator of SSS Construction for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and boating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include three sons, Barry Sheffield of Orlando, FL, Greg Sheffield of Tupelo, and Mark Sheffield of Ballardsville; one brother, Mike Sheffield (Deborah) of Ballardsville, two sisters, Brenda Taylor of Ballardsville and Lynn Beville (Jim) of Lexington, MS; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Alene Sheffield and Shirley Sheffield; one brother, Jimmy Sheffield; one sister, Martha Hickman; a grandson, Scottie Gray II; and his parents. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time today at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
