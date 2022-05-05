Wilma Jean Sheffield, 88, passed away at The Meadows in Fulton May 4, 2022. She was born July 12, 1933 to the late Gilbert and Linnie Boozer in Itawamba County. She was member of Smithville United Methodist Church and a former member of Big Oak Baptist Church. She graduated from Tremont High School in the class of 1951 where she was Salutatorian and Most Beautiful. She was a factory worker and farmer and enjoyed reading and being with her family. Services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday May 7, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Coggins officiating. Burial will be in Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday May 7 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by 1 son; Danny (Lynn) Sheffield of Tupelo, son in law; Aaron Loden, 3 granddaughters; Rebekah Morgan, Leslie Oswalt, and Kayla (Adam) Potts, grandson, Clayton Loden, great grandchildren; Brody Oswalt, Jill Morgan, Maddox Potts, Zane Potts, Jase Oswalt, Micah Potts, and Zion Potts, brothers; F.B. (Mary) Boozer, Robert (Sandra) Boozer, and Allen Boozer, sisters; Marcie Tubb, and Sylvia (Jerry) Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Susan Loden, sisters; Mary Silas, and Dorothy Cummings, sister in law, Kay Boozer, and the father of her children, Joe Sheffield. Her nephews will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Meadows, Sanctuary Hospice, and Rosewood Assisted Living. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
