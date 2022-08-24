Joe Paul Sheffield, age 92, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his home. He was born December 23, 1929, in Mantachie to Zeke and Ruth Boren Sheffield. After his high school graduation he attended Mississippi State University and Ole Miss where he earned bachelors degrees in civil engineering from both universities. Joe also extended his studies at Michigan Institute of Technology. Joe proudly served his country four years of active duty in the Air Force and then 26 years in the Air Force Reserves, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his discharge, he began his civil engineering career with the Mississippi Highway Department, now known as Mississippi Department of Transportation in Jackson, where he and his family lived for 20 years. In 1989, they moved back to their hometown of Mantachie where they lived the past 33 years. Joe was known as a good hearted man with remarkable wisdom. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Joe leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Frances Devaughn Sheffield; two children, Bill Sheffield and wife, Sheri, of Rosswell, Georgia and Chris Sheffield of Mantachie; two grandchildren, Carlin and Suzanna Sheffield; and a brother, Bill Sheffield, of Clinton. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Ron Richardson officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time at the church. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
