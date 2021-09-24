Lexie W. Sheffield, Jr. 72, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born March 20, 1949 to the late Lexie Wilson Sheffield Sr. and the late Marie Barrett Sheffield. He worked as a carpenter for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed watching Ole Miss football, and spending time with friends. Graveside services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his special friend; Devona Self of New Albany and her daughter, Christy Bucannon of New Albany, 3 brothers; Billy (Sally) Sheffield of Merritt Island, FL, Bobby (Gladys) Sheffield of Fulton, and Frank (Debbie) Sheffield of Mantachie, 3 sisters; Barbara Ann Thompson of Mantachie, Johnnie (Leroy) Davis of Saltillo, and Sue Anthony of Ecru, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Lexie Wilson Sheffield, Sr. and Marie Sheffield, sister; Wilma Bass, brother in laws; Raymond Thompson, Harry Anthony, and Richard Bass. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
