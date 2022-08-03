Patsy Ann Alred Sheffield was born on Aug. 11, 1941 in Plantersville to the late Cleveland and Margie Burleson Alred. She met her Creator face to face from her longtime Mooreville home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after a courageous battle with dementia. Her family was by her side. Patsy married Jimmy Sheffield on Aug. 22, 1958, a marriage of almost 64 years. She worked over 32 years as a Press Operator for Super Sagless. Patsy was a quiet moving force who knew how to approach each day with optimism and encouragement. She loved her family, kept Jimmy going for almost 6 1/2 decades and loved perfectly her grandchildren whom she doted over and seldom missed a sporting event they were involved with. Patsy was a collector of cook books and was a master cook. She was a longtime member of the Boguefala Baptist Church where she kept the nursery for many years, an extension of her profound Christian belief and encouragement in young people's lives. Patsy's living was not in vain! A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Friday, August 5, 2022 from the Sanctuary of Boguefala Baptist Church with Pastor David Perry and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today (Thurs.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and from 1 PM-service time on Friday at Boguefala Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Sheffield of Mooreville; 2 sons, Woody Sheffield and wife, Ellie and Greg Sheffield all of Mooreville; 4 grandchildren, Dylan Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield, Lamar Davis (Lindsey) and Brad Davis; 5 great grandchildren, Gabbi, Levi, Luke, Wyatt and Madelyn; 1 sister, Wanda Gay Dillard of Myrtle and 1 brother, Dennis Alred (Cynthia, deceased) of Plantersville. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Darren who died in l982 and 5 siblings. Pallbearers will be Brad Alred, John Alred, Steven Alred, Dylan Sheffield, Hunter Sheffield and Mike Sheffield. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Memorials may be made to Boguefala Cemetery Perpetual Fund, 983 Hwy 371, Mooreville, MS. 38857.
