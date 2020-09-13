FULTON -- Serena Frances Sheffield, 74, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, September 14, at 3 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Burial was in the Ozark Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

