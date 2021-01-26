Treva Darlene Davis Sheffield, 61, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was the eldest child of Vernon Davis and Rebecca Ann Clark Davis, born on June 19, 1959 in Tupelo. In 1977, Treva graduated from Mooreville High School. She spent the majority of her career at Johnny's Drive-In and Tin Top Grill. She was loved by everyone, and considered a blessing to anyone who met her. Often described as a compassionate and selfless person, she loved spending time with her grandchildren the most. She spent a lot of her free time traveling to the coast or watching softball games with her beloved grandchildren. She attended Genesis Church and was a devout Christian. She leaves behind her husband of almost 40 years, Perry Sheffield of Mooreville; two children, Mikey Sheffield and his wife, Savanna of Mooreville and Jessica Sheffield of Mobile, Alabama; one sister, Theresa Snow and her husband, David of Fulton; two brothers, Terry Davis and his wife, Sylvia of Guntown and Robby Wilson and his wife, Kim of Guntown; mother-in-law, Jimmi Mae Sheffield of Skyline; special friends, Belinda Capps and her husband, Ralph and Leigh Harris; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Davis and Rebecca Wilson; children, Perry Sheffield, Jr., Tracie Nicole Steele, and Kenny Nolen Sheffield; and her father-in-law, R.N. Sheffield. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 28, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Justin Haynes officiating. Graveside services will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gilvo Cemetery Fund, towards Treva Sheffield's memorial fund, in care of Joyce Lofton, 186 Road 1310, Tupelo, MS 38804. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
