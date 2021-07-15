Vara Elizabeth Stone Sheffield, 73, departed this life after a valiant battle with cancer on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Baptist Hospital-DeSoto County. Born on March 3, 1948 to the late Joe Cleon and Annie Boyce Polk Stone, she grew up in the Union Community and graduated from Nettleton High School in l966. She was a longtime bank employee with People's Bank and Trust (Renasant) in Tupelo before moving to Olive Branch, Ms. to be near her only daughter, Hope about 15 years ago. She continued her work in Desoto County at Renasant and, after retiring, worked at Chico's. Vara had a fun loving personality, won friends easily and was simply crazy about her small, tight knit family. She will be missed. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4PM Saturday at the Union Community Church (formerly Union United Methodist Church) south of Plantersville with Bro. Carroll Pettigrew officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the Church. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Vara, known by the immediate family as "WaWa" is survived by her only daughter, Hope Sheffield Pittman and her husband, Jeremy of Collierville, Tn and her four grandchildren, Sophie, Stone, Foster and Brinkley and her many friends from her days at Renasant Bank and Chico's.
