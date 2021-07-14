Vara Stone Sheffield, 68, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Desoto County. Services will be on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 4 PM at Union Community Church. Visitation will be on Saturday from 3:30 PM to service time at the church. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.

