Wyna "Jean" Sheffield, 91 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, WI with her family by her side. She was born December 26, 1929, in Mantachie, MS the daughter of the late Edward and Idella (Estes) Gardner and on June 4, 1946, she married Jesse Sheffield. After his discharge from the military, they settled in Wisconsin. Jean was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Kenosha, WI. She was a talented seamstress and an excellent cook, especially pecan pie. Jean enjoyed traveling to Mississippi to visit her family, and to Hawaii with her daughter. She also liked seeing shows at the Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson, WI. She was proud of her family loved to take care them. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Sheffield of Whitewater, WI; two sisters, Robbie (the late Tracy) Harbor of Mantachie, MS and Peggy (the late Charles) Scruggs of El Paso, TX; grandchildren, Kelli (Steve) Prim and David (Christina) Watson; and two great-grandchildren Jared McClure and Luke Schwan. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by an infant son, Ricky Lloyd Sheffield; her husband, Jesse; her daughter, Patty Jo Llanas; and five siblings. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St., Kenosha, WI with services commencing at 12:00 noon. Facial coverings are required for those in attendance. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. Proko Funeral Home & Crematory 5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144 Phone: (262) 654-3533 Visit & Sign Jean's Online Memorial Book at: www.prokofuneralhome.com
