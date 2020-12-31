Mary H. Scott Shelby, 88, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Funeral Services will be private. at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 3 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home.

