On Wednesday morning, December 30, 2020, Mary H. Shelby, 88, resident of Ripley and loving grandmother, great grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at Tippah County Health and rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Visitation for Mrs. Mary will be from 10 AM to 11 AM Sunday, January 3, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. The family has requested a private funeral service. Mrs. Mary was born May 17, 1932 in Benton County, MS, the daughter of the late Lee and Lila Whitehead Scott. She received her education in the Blackjack Community Public School in Benton County and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life. A member of Medlock Methodist Church, Mrs. Mary enjoyed church activities , reading her Bible and Gospel music. Her greatest pride and joy was her family with whom she shared every opportunity. She will be remembered for her love of conversation, cooking, gardening, taking pictures with her "camry", sewing and knitting. Loving memories will continued to be shared by two grandsons, Scott Curle (Michelle) of Oxford and Brad Curle (Leslie) of Falkner, two great granddaughters, Harper Curle of Falkner and Marlana Porter (Hunter) of Hernando, one sister, Lillie B. Hunsucker of Falkner and one brother, Bryant Scott of Walnut. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hermon Shelby and her daughter and son in law, Bro. Jimmy and Linda Shelby Curle. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
