BELDEN, MS -- Mary Francis Shell, 90, passed away Friday, January 03, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo,MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hope Well M.B. Church . Visitation will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, 3:00 until 6:00 at at Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the Valeria P. Grayson Chapel. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park .

