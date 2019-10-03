TUPELO -- Linda Sue Jones Shelly, 71, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019 @ 3:00P.M. at Rising Star M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 6:00P.M.-8:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Garden.

