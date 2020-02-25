TUPELO -- Minnie C. Shelly, 77, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 two hours prior to service at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.