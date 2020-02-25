TUPELO -- Minnie C. Shelly, 77, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 two hours prior to service at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home 337 College Street Verona, MS.
