Carl Anthony Shelton, 61, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born July 23, to Jake and Kathryn Kyle Shelton. He was a member of Cross Pointe Ministries in Tupelo. He was a spot truck driver for Carpenter Company and later became a locksmith for Affordable Lock and Key in Tupelo. He sponsored people through AA and other addiction programs. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and watching his son power lift. Services will be at 11:00 a. m. Saturday, September 28, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Jake Shelton of Fulton; his mother, Kathryn Shelton of the Carolina Community; several uncles, aunts, and other family members. He was preceded in death by one brother, Allen Shelton; and his father, Jake Shelton. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences may be shared with the Shelton family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
