Charles "Doug" Shelton entered into heaven on February 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Ashville, North Carolina, on June 16, 1932, to Frances Robertson Shelton and Wade Shelton. He had a loving step father, Sergeant Major Franklin Burns. He graduated high school in Frankfurt, Germany, and attended the University of Virginia and Blue Mountain College. Doug was a pastor at Liberty Baptist Church and in his later years taught Sunday School at Liberty Baptist Church. He also served on the city council in West Memphis where he was the owner of a retail shoe store chain. Doug's greatest wish was that everyone would come to know Jesus as their personal Savior. Doug married Doris Stout Shelton in 1962 and had one daughter, Dr. Mary Frances Shelton Kerby. He leaves his cherished son-in-law, Dr. Andrew Kerby, Neurologist of Corinth, MS. His greatest legacy was his grandchildren, Andrew Lincoln Kerby and Solomon Lee Kerby. . His sisters are Mamie Ruth Gentry, Nancy Wayne Nash, and Ella Sue Smart. His beloved in-laws were James and Ruby Stout, the late Billy Wayne Stout, and the late Johnny Stout, Frances Stout and the late Hugh Coleman, David and Cynthia Stout, Danny and Brenda Stout, Harvey and Judy Stout, Buddy and Sybil Shaw, Dorothy Coleman, and W. R. Coleman. Doug served his country for eight years proudly in the United States Air Force. He loved his Jesus, his family, and his country. Minister Jay Street is to conduct his funeral service at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany at 1:00 P. M. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send all memorials to St. Jude's Childrens' Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
