Gale Tapp Shelton, 76, passed away at the Tippah County Health and Rehab in Ripley, MS, on November 9, 2019. Born on November 25, 1942, Gale was the daughter of the Late James Vardaman Tapp and the late Rose Whitehorn Tapp. After graduating from Ripley High School, Gale received a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Blue Mountain College. During her 33 - year career as a teacher at Ripley Elementary School, Gale encouraged and equipped hundreds of children with her kindness, her creativity, and her compassion. Adults now with children of their own still recall their appreciation and love for their pre-school or first grade teacher Mrs. Shelton. Gale found great joy in the 53 years she spent as wife to her beloved husband, Bobby Shan Shelton. By his side until his death in 2016, she was her "Bob Bob's perfect complement. Their love for their children, for Christ United Methodist Church, their extended family, their friends, and their pets was strengthened and enhanced by their love for each other. Gale enjoyed the laughter and love that accompany being in the presence of those whom she held most dear. Planning birthday celebrations for Jeff and for Leslie, spending time with her three Grandsons, teaching Sunday School for over two decades, outings with close friends, traveling to Disney and the beach, enjoying holiday shopping trips, and family get-togethers - Gale made each of these occasions special. She had a gift for giving gifts, for remembering and understanding just what might bring a smile to a loved one's face. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 12, at McBride Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the funeral home with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS Survivors include one son: Jeff Shelton of Ripley; one daughter: Leslie Ann Shelton of Hernando; three grandsons, Nic Shelton (Tiffany), Duncan Shelton (Ashleigh), and Tanner Shelton all of Ripley, and one great grandson: Jesse Shelton. Siblings include Butch Tapp (Barbara) of Hickory Flat; Ann Goudy of Orlando, FL; Nancy Tate (Johnny) of New Albany and one sister-in-law, Barbara C. McMillin (Larry) of Blue Mountain, MS Preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Shan Shelton,; her parents; her brother-in-law: Forest Goudy. Pallbearers will be Nic Shelton, Duncan Shelton, Tanner Shelton, Christopher McClain, Butch Tapp, John Baker, Tommy Tapp, Sam McMillin, and Larry McMillin. Honorary Pallbearer will be Johnny Tate. Memorials may be directed to Blue Mountain College or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy, for the Shelton family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
