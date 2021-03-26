Born Helen Louise Snellgrove in Garfield, Georgia on February 15, 1914, Helen left this world after a brief illness on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the age of 107. She was predeceased by her parents, John Henry and Nannie Moore Snellgrove; her husband of 61 years, Carl Shelton; a daughter-in-law, Jean; two brothers and one sister; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her two children, Mike Shelton and Virginia Chambers (Art); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and others. Helen spent her childhood in Augusta, Georgia but later moved to Columbia, S.C. with her husband in 1937. She was a lifelong follower of Jesus Christ and a devoted wife and mother, providing a loving home for her family. A loyal friend to many, she was also quite a talented seamstress who enjoyed the lifelong hobby of making clothes for her family and friends. She also had a "green thumb" when it came to growing plants and flowers. She was often praised for the flower gardens she cultivated in her backyard and later on at the assisted living facilities where she lived in her later years. It was often said that she could stick a broom stick in the ground and it would sprout. She was a long time member of Park Street Baptist Church where she was active for many years, serving in many functions and making many friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in her name to Traceway Senior Services, Greenhouses Activity Fund, 2800 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or a charity of one's choice. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C., is assisting the family with a graveside service in Bush River Memorial Gardens at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
