Jonathan Douglas Shelton, 46, died at 1:49 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home in East Tupelo, Mississippi after over a year-long struggle with cancer. He was born in Tupelo on May 21, 1974 and lived here his entire life except for his time as an undergraduate and law school student at The University of Mississippi. He was a member of East Heights Baptist Church where he received Christ as his personal Lord and Savior and was baptized according to faith. Jon followed his father into the practice of law and cherished being able to "help the little man" just as his father did for many years. Jon was passionate about politics and previously served as executive coordinator of Mississippi Young Democrats, an avid NASCAR fan, and loved golfing, boating, and ATV riding. As a child, Jon won the Mississippi State Championship in BMX bicycle racing and was highly ranked nationally for several years. He always talked fondly of his time with his mother and brother traveling the country racing BMX bicycles. In high school, Jon was a quarterback on the award winning Tupelo High School Football team and was also a two-time state champion in power lifting. In addition to setting multiple state records, Jon was named the outstanding lifter in the state championship, meaning that pound for pound, Jon lifted more than any other lifter in any weight class in the competition. Jon won at least the bench press portion of virtually every meet he ever entered. At Ole Miss, Jon was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity with his lifelong friend, Dr. Cliff Dabbs, whom Jon now joins in Heaven. Jon was a 1992 graduate of Tupelo High School and after taking courses at Itawamba Community College, went on to the University of Mississippi where he graduated in 1996 with a BS in Business before completing Law school at the same university in 1999. Jon successfully owned and operated a law firm here in the city of Tupelo for many years. An inductee in the National Registry of Who's Who, he was a member of the prestigious "Million Dollar Advocates Forum" which is limited to attorneys who have successfully obtained verdicts or settlements in excess of that amount for their clients. In 2004, Jon was voted "Best Man" in the Lee County Courier reader's poll and was voted "Best Attorney" in the same publication in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016. Jon was a caring soul whose mission in life was to help others. His life was all too brief but powerful and purposeful. He will be missed by all! Jon is survived by his loving mother, Dr. Judy Woods, his step-father, Buck Woods, his brother, Jason L. Shelton (Jessica), his nephew, William (two weeks old), and a host of cousins, family, and friends. Jon was preceded in death by his father, Hon. Jimmy D. Shelton, and his grandparents, John W. and Willie Davis Shelton, Rev. Farris L. Shackelford and his grandmother, Eunice Loden Witt, to whom he was especially close, and two of his best friends, Dr. Cliff Dabbs, and Cleve Smith. The family would like to especially thank Sue Carnathan, Tammy Jeffreys, and Jone Thompson for always being there for Jon through thick and thin. Pallbearers are Barry Shelton, Judge James Moore, Judge Willie Allen, Judge Greg Brown, Brian Allen, Neal McCoy, Lon Jernigan, Stacy Wilson, Brian Starling, Drew Stuart, Jason Kelly, Brad Morris, James Taylor, and Mike Bell. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Lee County Bar Association and the Judges and employees of the Social Security Hearing and Appeals office in Tupelo. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, there will not be a visitation, but family and friends are encouraged to leave their regards at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Burial and a private ceremony will be held at Priceville Cemetery in East Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jon's honor can be made to Tupelo Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 2845, Tupelo, MS 38803, or the Elvis Presley Memorial Foundation, P. O. Box 1339, Tupelo, MS 38802. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
83°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 31, 2020 @ 6:50 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.